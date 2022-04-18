Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.82 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00010241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002372 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.