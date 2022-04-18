Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.63

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.63 and last traded at C$71.16, with a volume of 32277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.55.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.0092703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

