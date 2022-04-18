Mettalex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $247,635.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $530,067.64 and approximately $247,635.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.96 or 0.07478197 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,930.94 or 1.00128652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

