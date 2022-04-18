MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 132,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

