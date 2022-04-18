Michael Linse Sells 1,576,794 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 87.1% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

