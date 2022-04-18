Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.36. The stock had a trading volume of 566,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,519,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

