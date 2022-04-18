Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 423,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

