Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.74% of Midland States Bancorp worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,906. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

