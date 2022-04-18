Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The stock has a market cap of $817.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

