Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $53,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.76. 97,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

