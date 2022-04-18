Morgan Stanley Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

