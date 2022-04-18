Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.