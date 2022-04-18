Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 6,410 ($83.53) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.31) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.47).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,212 ($80.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,828.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.60). The company has a market cap of £100.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.59), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($750,646.21).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.