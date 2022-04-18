Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.21) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.48) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 725 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 807.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

