MovieBloc 1-Day Volume Tops $27.64 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $135.29 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00033947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00106047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

