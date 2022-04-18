MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $482.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

