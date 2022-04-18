MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €188.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($204.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($191.30) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($266.30) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €220.88 ($240.08).

Shares of MTX opened at €191.60 ($208.26) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($244.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 46.85.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

