MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 102,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.