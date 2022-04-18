Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NTP stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTP. TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

