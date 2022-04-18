Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $25.96. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $822.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.