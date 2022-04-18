Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.39. 32,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,087. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

