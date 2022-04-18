Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CQP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. 2,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,189. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

