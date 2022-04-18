Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.16. 5,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

