Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,586. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

