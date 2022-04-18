Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.