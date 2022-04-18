Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,344. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

