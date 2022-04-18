Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.79. The stock had a trading volume of 773,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,658,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

