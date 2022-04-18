Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

