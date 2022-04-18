Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.