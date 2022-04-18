National Bank Financial Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

