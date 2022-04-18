National Bank Financial Increases PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target to C$1.10

PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSHIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Shares of PSHIF opened at 0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.66. PetroShale has a twelve month low of 0.14 and a twelve month high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

