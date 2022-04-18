National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 194,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,015. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

