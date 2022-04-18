Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

