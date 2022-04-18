Nerva Market Cap Achieves $159,675.97 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $159,675.97 and $153.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nerva Coin Trading

