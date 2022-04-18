Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

