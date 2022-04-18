NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,257 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,004. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

