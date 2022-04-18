Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Brokerages expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $12.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $59.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In related news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $424,338 and have sold 48,948 shares valued at $165,469. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 150,212 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 207.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 121,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

