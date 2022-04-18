NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 111,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

