NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,317. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,113.11, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.