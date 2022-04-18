Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 118682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
See Also
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.