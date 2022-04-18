NFTX (NFTX) Market Cap Hits $42.31 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and $325,058.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.91 or 0.00261340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00106110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,156 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

