Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $25.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,279,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.