Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.
