Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

