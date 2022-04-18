Nord Finance (NORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $1.48 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.11 or 0.07420134 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,380.77 or 0.99965658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

