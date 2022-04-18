Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.83. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 113,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

