Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NWN opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

