Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) versus Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Head-To-Head Survey

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutriband and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -4.39, suggesting that its stock price is 539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -364.35% -50.95% -40.45% Allied Healthcare Products -3.45% -10.69% -5.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 44.08 -$2.93 million ($0.79) -6.75 Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.31 $1.69 million ($0.25) -11.20

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

