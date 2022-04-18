Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Now Covered by Erste Group

Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$141.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.20.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.9899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

