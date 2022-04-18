nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

