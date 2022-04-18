NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,223.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,117.40.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NVR traded down $99.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4,320.62. 13,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,769.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,250.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

